Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins.

Ramirez set the tone early with a two-run first inning homer. He added a run-scoring double in the third and finished with his second three-hit effort over his past five contests. Ramirez has gone deep in back-to-back games and has six homers and 16 RBI while batting .340 over his past 13 contests.