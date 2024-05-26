Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Ramirez is 12-for-33 (.364) with six homers and 14 RBI over his last eight games. He's also leading the majors with 51 RBI thanks to his recent surge. The third baseman hasn't reached the 30-homer mark in either of the last two seasons, but he's halfway there now with 15 through 51 contests, to go with a hearty .267/.314/.539 slash line, 35 runs scored, seven stolen bases, nine doubles and a triple.