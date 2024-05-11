Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox.

Ramirez has gone 8-for-23 (.348) over his last six games, and half of his hits in that span have left the yard. He started the year slowly from a power standpoint, but the third baseman is up to nine homers, 33 RBI and a .471 slugging percentage through 38 contests thanks to his recent surge. He's still a little light for batting average (.245), but that's nothing to be concerned about while he's squaring up well.