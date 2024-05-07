Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's 2-1 win over the Tigers.

Ramirez provided the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, tagging Jack Flaherty for a solo homer. Ramirez has now generated a home run in back-to-back games but is still trying to dig his way out of a slump. In his last 10 appearances, Ramirez is 5-for-35 (.143) with five RBI, five runs scored and no multi-hit games.