Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Red Sox.

Ramirez extended the Guardians' lead to 5-0 in the second inning, blasting a two-out grand slam on the 10th pitch of the at-bat from Chase Anderson. While it'd been a slow start to the year by Ramirez's standards, he now has six extra-base hits, including three home runs, and three stolen bases in his last 10 contests. The veteran third-baseman is now slashing .260/.271/.471 with five home runs, 23 RBI and 18 runs scored across 107 plate appearances this season.