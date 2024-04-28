Ramirez went 1-for-4 with one RBI, a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 4-2 extra-innings win over Atlanta.

Ramirez didn't run much early in the campaign, but he's gotten back to it with all four of his steals this year coming over the last eight games. He's gone 9-for-32 (.281) in that span while adding nine RBI and four extra-base hits. Overall, the star third baseman is doing fine with a .259/.276/.455 slash line, five home runs, 24 RBI and 19 runs scored over 116 plate appearances.