Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 win over LAA.
Ramirez took Griffin Canning yard in the sixth inning, getting the Guardians on the board and plating Andres Gimenez. The long ball was his sixth of the campaign, a total that trails only Josh Naylor -- who also homered Sunday -- for the team lead. He also notched his fifth stolen base, each of which came in the last 15 games.
