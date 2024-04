Naylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run en route to a 10-2 win against the Athletics on Friday.

Naylor's eight-inning blast hardly had any impact on the outcome of the game, but it pushed his hitting streak to seven games and represents his fourth long ball across his last 10 contests. The 26-year-old first baseman is now slashing .319/.395/.594 across 69 plate appearances on the year.