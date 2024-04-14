Naylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Yankees in game two of the doubleheader.

Naylor's solo homer came in the bottom of the ninth with the Guardians down 8-1, giving him his third long ball in his last four games. The first baseman continues to swing a hot bat to open the season, recording his fifth multi-hit game in Saturday's game two loss of the doubleheader and pushing his batting average up to .341 in the process. Naylor already has nine RBI in April to go along with four homers and seven runs scored.