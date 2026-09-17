Naylor went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Naylor has put together a strong September, going 20-for-64 (.313) at the plate with four steals. The first baseman is up to 29 steals on the year, one behind his career-high total from 2025. He's also tied for 12th in the majors in steals despite mediocre raw speed, as he continues to show good instincts on the basepaths. Naylor is batting .272 with a .692 OPS, 10 home runs, 52 RBI, 57 runs scored and 22 doubles across 143 contests.