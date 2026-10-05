Naylor underwent surgery Saturday to repair the triangular fibrocartilage complex in his right wrist.

Naylor first hurt his wrist in early August, and he went homerless in his final 41 games after the injury. The Mariners anticipate Naylor being fully recovered before the start of spring training. Naylor will be looking to bounce back offensively for Seattle in 2027 after finishing with just a .667 OPS and 10 long balls this season, though he kept his fantasy value afloat by stealing 30 bases for the second year in a row.