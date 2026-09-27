Naylor went 0-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Angels.

Naylor has reached the 30-steal mark for the second year in a row. That's a rare accomplishment for a first baseman -- he's the first to post 30 steals in consecutive years since George Sisler did in three straight years from 1920-1922. Prior to Naylor's last two years, the last first baseman to have 30 steals in a campaign was Paul Goldschmidt in 2016. While the work on the basepaths has been impressive, Naylor has struggled in other areas, batting .261 with a .667 OPS, 10 home runs, 56 RBI, 48 runs scored and 22 doubles over 151 contests. That OPS is his lowest in a full-length campaign; only his .621 mark in the abbreviated 2020 campaign is worse in his eight seasons.