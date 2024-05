Naylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Angels.

Naylor entered Sunday's game 2-for-19 in his past five games but broke out of the cold spell with a 410-foot homer in the eighth inning off Matt Moore. With eight home runs through 32 games, Naylor is well on his way to a career high in the category, which he set with 20 home runs over 122 games in 2022. He boasts a monstrous .263 ISO this season.