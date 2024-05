Naylor went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and a stolen base during Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Naylor took part in the Guardian's six-run second inning, plating Tyler Freeman and Andres Gimenez with a three-run blast. He also swiped his third bag of the campaign and boosted his walk rate to 10.4 percent. The 27-year-old has gone yard five times in his last 10 games and is batting .286 during that stretch.