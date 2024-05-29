Naylor went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, five RBI and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 13-7 win over the Rockies.

Naylor entered Tuesday 0-for-14 over his last three games, and he hadn't logged a multi-hit effort since May 9. Consider the slump busted, as the first baseman tagged starter Ryan Feltner for a two-run blast in the fifth inning before taking reliever Matt Carasiti deep with a three-run shot in the eighth. Naylor is already up to 15 homers through 52 contests this year, just five long balls shy of matching his career high from 2022. He's added a .234/.321/.510 slash line with 40 RBI, 30 runs scored and three stolen bases.