Naylor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Tigers.

Naylor has gone 6-for-24 with three homers and seven RBI over his last seven contests. He was swinging a hot bat earlier in the season, but he's traded a bit of contact for more power in recent weeks. Naylor is slashing .276/.364/.553 with nine homers, 28 RBI, 18 runs scored, seven doubles and two steals over 34 games. With top prospect Kyle Manzardo slumping to begin his major-league career, Naylor should continue to play on a near-everyday basis between first base and designated hitter.