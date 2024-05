Naylor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 10-9 loss to the Astros.

Naylor launched his seventh home run of the campaign and scored multiple times for the second time this season. Even with Naylor's long ball, he's batting 3-for-22 (.136) over his last six games. However, he's added a pair of stolen bases and has struck out four times to three walks during that stretch.