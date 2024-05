Naylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the White Sox.

Naylor produced Cleveland's only run of the contest with a fourth-inning solo blast to left field. The first baseman has gone deep four times over his past seven games to push his season total to 11 long balls, tied for fourth-most in the majors. Naylor is also tied for seventh in the league with 30 RBI while slashing a solid .275/.358/.565 and registering an impressive 16:20 BB:K.