Naylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 10-4 win over the Angels.

Naylor entered Friday 2-for-21 (.095) with five strikeouts over his last six contests. He snapped his power drought with a fourth-inning blast off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. Naylor was one of the Guardians' most consistent hitters in April, but he's tailed off in May. He's slashing .247/.337/.517 with 13 homers, 35 RBI, 27 runs scored and three stolen bases over 202 plate appearances. Even with some struggles hitting consistently, Naylor occupies a spot in the heart of the lineup, so he should still be involved frequently in run production.