Naylor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

Naylor had an RBI single and drove in another run with a fielder's choice in the contest. While his bat is still quiet in June -- he's gone 5-for-32 (.156) over eight games -- he's still driven in eight RBI this month. Overall, the first baseman is slashing .224/.307/.483 with 17 homers, 50 RBI, 36 runs scored and three stolen bases through 62 contests.