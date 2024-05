Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The Mets are starting left-hander Jose Quintana and the two teams are concluding the series with a day game after a night game, so it's a sensible spot for Guardians manager Stephen Vogt to give the left-handed-hitting Naylor a breather. David Fry will start at first base Wednesday in Naylor's stead.