Naylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Naylor has hit safely in eight straight games, going 11-for-33 (.333) with three homers and eight RBI in that span. The first baseman is thriving in the cleanup spot, slashing .329/.400/.630 with six homers, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored and four doubles over 85 plate appearances, but he's also been caught stealing on both of his attempts this year. Naylor has trimmed his strikeouts rate to 11.8 percent and upped his walk rate to 9.9 percent. He's never hit more than 20 homers in a season, but he's also never exceeded 122 contests, so an everyday role seems to be in part helping his increased production.