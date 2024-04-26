Naylor went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Red Sox.

Naylor has gone hitless in his last two games -- it's just the second time this season he's been held without a hit in consecutive contests. He was able to pick up his first steal in three attempts this year with his lone trip on base Thursday. Despite the brief slump, he's slashing .295/.366/.557 with six home runs, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored and five doubles over 101 plate appearances in a starting role at first base.