Manzardo is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Angels.

The lefty-hitting Manzardo will take a seat Sunday due to the Angels sending southpaw Reid Detmers to the mound. Manzardo started in the first two games of the series, and his six-game hitting streak was snapped in Saturday's 4-3 win. Jose Ramirez will serve as the designated hitter Sunday, while Gabriel Arias draws the start at third base.