Manzardo is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Angels.
The lefty-hitting Manzardo will take a seat Sunday due to the Angels sending southpaw Reid Detmers to the mound. Manzardo started in the first two games of the series, and his six-game hitting streak was snapped in Saturday's 4-3 win. Jose Ramirez will serve as the designated hitter Sunday, while Gabriel Arias draws the start at third base.
More News
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Not starting Sunday•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Taking seat Friday•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Hitting bench Sunday•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Called up, hitting seventh Monday•