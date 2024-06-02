Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

The lefty-hitting Manzardo was on the bench for two of the past three games while the Guardians faced three consecutive lefty starters, but his absence Sunday comes with right-hander Jake Irvin on the hill for Washington. Jose Ramirez will get a day out of the field and will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter, but even when Ramirez plays third base against right-handed pitching, Manzardo's opportunities could become more limited. The hot-hitting David Fry -- who is out of the lineup Sunday -- has made a case to overtake Manzardo as the Guardians' preferred DH against both righties and lefties.