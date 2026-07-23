Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Homers in loss

Manzardo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, an additional RBI and additional run scored in a 10-6 loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

Manzardo has started just two of the past five games -- sitting twice against left-handed pitchers and once against a righty -- but he launched his first home run of July on Wednesday and also produced his first multi-hit game since June 20. The 26-year-old is batting .151 (8-for-53) with a 5:18 BB:K in July, dropping his season-long OPS to .675 through 93 games.