Manzardo is not in the lineup for Sunday's outing against the Twins.
Manzardo will start from the bench in Cleveland's series finale against Minnesota after going 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win. Jose Ramirez will move to designated hitter and bat third in place of Manzardo while Gabriel Arias takes over third base duties.
