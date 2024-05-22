Manzardo is absent from the lineup in Wednesday's game versus the Mets.
In Jose Quintana, the Guardians are facing their second southpaw since Kyle Manzardo was promoted, and the left-handed hitting rookie has been on the bench for both of them. Jose Ramirez is getting a start at designated hitter Wednesday, with Gabriel Arias handling third base.
