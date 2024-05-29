Manzardo went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 13-7 win over the Rockies.

Manzardo has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, and he has an extra-base hit in six of those contests. The top prospect is at a .236/.276/.382 slash line with no home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and eight doubles over 58 plate appearances. He's had some struggles adjusting to major-league pitching with a 2:17 BB:K over his first 18 games. Manzardo may be running out of time to make an impression, as the Guardians will need to make a corresponding move to activate Steven Kwan (hamstring) from the injured list later in the week.