Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Idle against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
The lefty-hitting Manzardo will exit the lineup while the Reds bring southpaw Nick Lodolo to the bump. Gabriel Arias will receive a turn as the Guardians' designated hitter while Manzardo sits.
