Manzardo is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Manzardo started the previous three contests and will receive a day off after he went 1-for-10 with a walk and a run scored. David Fry will serve as Cleveland's designated hitter Friday.
