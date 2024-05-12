Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Jose Ramirez is getting a day out of the infield and is serving as the Guardians' designated hitter in the series finale, leaving no room in the lineup for Manzardo. Since getting called up from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Manzardo is off to an unremarkable start to his big-league career, going 3-for-17 with a double and seven strikeouts through seven games.