The Guardians are expected to call up Manzardo from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old missed out on Cleveland's Opening Day roster but is set to receive his first taste of the big leagues as Steven Kwan (hamstring) is headed to the injured list. Manzardo clubbed nine homers with a 1.017 OPS through 29 games for Columbus and seems likely to see regular playing time while Kwan is unavailable.