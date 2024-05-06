The Guardians selected Manzardo's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Monday. He'll serve as the Guardians' designated hitter and hit seventh in Monday's series opener versus the Tigers.

With Steven Kwan (hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, Manzardo should get the chance to play on an everyday basis in his first taste of the big leagues. If he performs well enough, Manzardo should have a strong case for sticking around with Cleveland even after Kwan returns, as the 23-year-old is viewed as one of the organization's top hitting prospects and isn't in need of further development time in the minors. In his first full season with the Cleveland organization after coming over from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline last July, Manzardo slashed .303/.375/.642 with nine home runs, 20 RBI and 25 runs across 128 plate appearances for Columbus. Though he'll be deployed at DH on Monday, Manzardo picked up 24 starts at first base with Columbus and could be an option at the position when Josh Naylor needs a day off.