Share Video

Link copied!

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Tigers.

Following his promotion from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Manzardo started both of the first two games of the series versus Detroit, going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts. He'll begin Wednesday's contest on the bench, with Jose Ramirez getting a day out of the field and serving as Cleveland's DH.

More News