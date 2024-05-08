Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Tigers.
Following his promotion from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Manzardo started both of the first two games of the series versus Detroit, going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts. He'll begin Wednesday's contest on the bench, with Jose Ramirez getting a day out of the field and serving as Cleveland's DH.
