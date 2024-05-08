Avila (0-1) allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Tigers.

Guardians starter Logan Allen was pulled in the third inning after allowing a tying run that knotted the game at 7-7. Avila was better in a longer relief appearance, but he was tagged with the loss due to a lack of offense from Cleveland after that point. Avila has pitched to a 6.11 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over 17.2 innings across eight appearances between Cleveland and San Diego this season. His ERA is 3.72 across four outings with the Guardians, but it's still possible Avila loses his place on the 26-man roster once Eli Morgan (shoulder) completes a rehab assignment.