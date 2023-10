Avila did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three hits over five scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory over the White Sox. He struck out seven.

Avila had a fine start to end the season after working as a reliever in his previous two outings. The right-hander ends the campaign with a 3.22 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 54 strikeouts across 50.1 innings. Notably, his 1.46 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 24.2 innings as a reliever may lead to more chances in that role in 2024.