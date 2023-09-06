Avila (1-2) allowed two hits and six walks while striking out one over 6.2 shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Phillies.

Avila was far from dominant, but the Phillies weren't able to string together enough pressure to make the right-hander pay for his shaky command. He threw 91 pitches (50 strikes) in his longest outing of the season. Avila is now at a 2.19 ERA despite a 1.35 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB through 37 innings over 10 appearances (four starts) this season. He's tentatively lined up for a challenging road start versus the Dodgers next week.