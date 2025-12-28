Avila signed a one-year split contract with the Guardians on Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Avila pitched in NPB in 2025, logging a 4.04 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 61:30 K:BB in 82.1 innings, primarily working as a starter. The split contract means he will earn a higher salary for whatever portion of the season he spends in the majors. Given his poor 17.8 percent strikeout rate and middling 43.9 percent groundball rate in Japan, Avila will likely be used as a low-leverage reliever if he makes the big club out of spring training.