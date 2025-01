Avila cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Columbus.

Avila was DFA'd last Wednesday to clear a roster spot for new signee Paul Sewald, and the former will officially remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Avila turned in a 3.25 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 74.2 regular-season innings after joining the Guardians in April, and he could be one of the first names considered for a promotion if/when Cleveland needs to call up a reliever from the minors.