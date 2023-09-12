Avila allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Avila was not up for the challenge Monday, giving up a run in each of the first two innings before completely falling apart in the third. Aside from a sharp outing versus the Phillies last week, Avila hasn't shown much as a start, allowing 18 runs (13 earned) over 16.2 innings across his last four appearances. He's at a 3.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 40:22 K:BB through 39.2 innings over 11 outings (five starts) this season. If he starts again, he's lined up to face the Athletics on the road this weekend.