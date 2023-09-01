Avila (0-2) took the loss against San Francisco on Thursday, allowing six runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over three innings.

Avila got through two scoreless innings having yielded just one hit before things fell apart for him in the third. Of the first six batters he faced, one struck out, three singled and two reached on errors by first baseman Matthew Batten. Avila was unable to recover from the defensive miscues behind him and ended up surrendering two more hits as the Giants put up six runs in the frame. The right-hander has lost both of his starts since moving into the rotation Aug. 26 but may continue to work in that role with Yu Darvish (elbow) recently going on the IL and Joe Musgrove (shoulder) still working his way back to action.