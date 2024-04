The Guardians acquired Avila from the Padres on Tuesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Avila was designated for assignment by the Friars on Friday, but he will remain on a 40-man roster as he moves to Cleveland. The 27-year-old righty has allowed eight earned runs across eight innings through four appearances this year, though he still holds a 3.77 ERA throughout his career.