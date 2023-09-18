Avila (2-2) earned the win over the Athletics on Sunday, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit, a walk and striking out five.

Avila came in as a bulk reliever following three shutout innings from Nick Martinez and delivered three shutout innings of his own while matching Martinez with five strikeouts as well. Avila has now sandwiched a pair of scoreless outings around a brutal beatdown against the Dodgers last Monday. Still, the 26-year-old has been serviceable with a 3.38 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:23 K:BB in 42.2 innings. It's unclear whether his next appearance could come as a starter or in relief once again.