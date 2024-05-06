The Guardians activated Hentges (finger) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Cleveland optioned right-hander Peter Strzelecki to Triple-A Columbus to clear room in the bullpen and on the 26-man active roster for Hentges, who opened the season on the IL with left middle finger inflammation. Hentges was added back to the 26-man active roster after he wrapped up a stellar six-appearance rehab assignment between Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron in which he struck out seven and allowed just five baserunners over 6.2 scoreless frames. He posted a 3.61 ERA and gathered 15 holds over 56 appearances with the big club in 2023 and should slot back in as a key part of the bridge to close Emmanuel Clase.