Hentges (finger) is scheduled to resume throwing live batting practice sessions early next week, MLB.com reports.

Hentges had initially been slated to face hitters Friday, but the live session ended up getting pushed back due to poor weather in Cleveland. Once Hentges throws at least two BP sessions, he'll presumably head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 27-year-old reliever opened the season on the 15-day injured list due to left middle finger inflammation.