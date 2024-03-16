Manager Stephen Vogt said Saturday that Hentges (finger) will not throw for a few days, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Hentges will avoid throwing for the next few days while the team gathers more information about the swelling in his left finger. Hentges has struggled in spring training, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.0 innings.
