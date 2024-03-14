Hentges is dealing with some swelling in his finger and will visit with a doctor Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear how long the finger has been an issue, but Hentges hasn't been great this spring, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. A more specific diagnosis and timetable should be available after Thursday's exam.
