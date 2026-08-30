The Giants placed Hentges on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left forearm strain.

Hentges presumably sustained the injury during or coming out of his most recent appearance Tuesday, when he tossed a scoreless inning of relief against the Reds. Reds. The Giants will likely send Hentges in for an MRI to determine the severity of his forearm strain, but given the nature of the injury, the southpaw could be at risk of missing the rest of the season. He holds a 3.27 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 33 innings on the campaign.