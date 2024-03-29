The Guardians placed Hentges (finger) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

According to MLB.com, Hentges traveled with the Guardians on their season-opening road trip, despite being placed on the IL due to left middle finger swelling. Hentges' inclusion on the road trip could imply that he's in store for a brief stay on the IL, as he already resumed throwing before camp ended and may soon be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment.